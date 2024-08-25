Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 27.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 137.90 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AR

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.