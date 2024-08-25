Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 698.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 676,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 591,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 58,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,802,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,039,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 7.4 %

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $970.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.27. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $134.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.