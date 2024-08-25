Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 14,900 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Black Hills by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Black Hills Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BKH stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

