Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,195 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLBT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $182,619,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 195,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

CLBT opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 28.51% and a positive return on equity of 515.14%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Cellebrite DI Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

