Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 155.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $42.12 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,920. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

