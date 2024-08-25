Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 981 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 73.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $117.76 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

