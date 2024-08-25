Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $16.57

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.57, but opened at $17.17. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 790,310 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,672.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 969,018 shares of company stock worth $19,260,875 in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

