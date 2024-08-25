HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) PT Raised to $17.00 at Barrington Research

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $186.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.03.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. HireQuest had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HireQuest will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,965.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,064,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,022,639.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 9,950 shares of company stock worth $122,118 in the last three months. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 267,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

