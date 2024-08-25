Hoi Sha Elsa Li Sells 989 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Stock

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Director Hoi Sha Elsa Li sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$16,417.40.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. CI Financial Corp. has a one year low of C$12.51 and a one year high of C$17.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.38.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

