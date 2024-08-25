HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $622.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.82.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.06 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,469 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

