Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,902,000 after acquiring an additional 258,160 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after acquiring an additional 141,552 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $32.69 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honda Motor

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.