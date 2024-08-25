Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

HON opened at $202.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.19 and a 200 day moving average of $202.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The company has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

