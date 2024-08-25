Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3,535.6% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 74.5% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

