Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 212.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.



