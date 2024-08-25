Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.25.

Several research analysts have commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $30,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,582.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,419 shares of company stock valued at $5,297,213. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,225,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 24,074.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,647,000 after purchasing an additional 499,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 792,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,977,000 after purchasing an additional 286,746 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,128,000 after purchasing an additional 194,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 819.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,923,000 after buying an additional 192,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI opened at $155.35 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $156.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.65 and its 200 day moving average is $133.92.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Free Report

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

