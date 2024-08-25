Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Up to $207.60

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $207.60, but opened at $212.67. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $211.71, with a volume of 16,674 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOV shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.51.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $224,977.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $157,276.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,252.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 306.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

