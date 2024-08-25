Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Up 3.7%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $206.88 and last traded at $206.00. 5,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 80,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.95.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises

In related news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 14,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

