Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Hudson Global stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 0.56. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.