HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $17.89

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.89, but opened at $17.53. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 16,288 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HCM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HUTCHMED from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 65.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

