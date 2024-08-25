Ian Narev Sells 15,000 Shares of SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) insider Ian Narev sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$21.41 ($14.47), for a total value of A$321,195.00 ($217,023.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.94.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

