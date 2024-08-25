IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $203.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

