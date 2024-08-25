iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Trading 4.3% Higher

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. 18,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 208,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on iLearningEngines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of iLearningEngines in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iLearningEngines in the second quarter worth $102,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iLearningEngines in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

