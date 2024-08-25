Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Imperial Petroleum stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $116.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. Imperial Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

