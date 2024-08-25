IMS Capital Management Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IMS Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,981 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.3% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 17,621 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,029,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $763,108,000 after acquiring an additional 29,925 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 31,864 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $416.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $435.06 and its 200 day moving average is $422.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

