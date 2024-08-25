Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $44.59. Approximately 46,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,015,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.71 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 16,520 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $910,086.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,257 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,328.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 743,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,174,615.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 16,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $910,086.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,257 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,328.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,780 shares of company stock worth $9,550,874. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 30.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

