Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.12

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 261563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IRT. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -670.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 146.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

