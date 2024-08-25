Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,012,628 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the previous session’s volume of 274,851 shares.The stock last traded at $12.16 and had previously closed at $12.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INDV shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Indivior in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Indivior Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,230.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 654.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,224,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Indivior by 48.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 160,282 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Indivior by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 61,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

