Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 174.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PMAY. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 231,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 36.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAY opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $572.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

