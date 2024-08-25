Insider Buying: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Buys $283,500.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) Director David M. Demski acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,460.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Alphatec Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.22. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.40.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 816.57%. The business had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ATEC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
