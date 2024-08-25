Insider Buying: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Buys $283,500.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) Director David M. Demski acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,460.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alphatec Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.22. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 816.57%. The business had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Alphatec by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATEC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Recommended Stories

