Insider Buying: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) CEO Acquires $255,330.15 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) CEO Sven-Olof Lindblad purchased 32,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $255,330.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,825,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,009,250.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $10.45 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $559.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 607,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

