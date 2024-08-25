Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Sells $4,200,000.00 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yvonne Greenstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,273.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99.

ALNY opened at $272.64 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.91. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

