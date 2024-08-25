Insider Selling: Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00.

Altus Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Altus Group stock opened at C$55.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$53.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. Altus Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$35.29 and a 12-month high of C$59.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.23. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of C$206.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altus Group Limited will post 1.4170507 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.33.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

