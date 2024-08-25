Insider Selling: Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) CEO Sells $34,666.32 in Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,783.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 6.5 %

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.71. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPX. B. Riley raised Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

