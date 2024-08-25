Insider Selling: Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Insider Sells $343,127.62 in Stock

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.0 %

AM stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.