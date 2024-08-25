Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Sells $3,052,500.00 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,773.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $20.32 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,930 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $805,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $954,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,120,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,694,000 after buying an additional 73,930 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

