Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Sells $293,547.20 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $293,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 496,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,770,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $222,429.12.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $35.22.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $234.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Confluent by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $493,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Confluent by 233.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Confluent by 116.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Confluent from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.96.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

