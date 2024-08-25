Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Sells $293,547.20 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $293,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 496,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,770,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 20th, Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $222,429.12.
Confluent Stock Performance
Shares of CFLT stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $35.22.
Institutional Trading of Confluent
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Confluent by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $493,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Confluent by 233.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Confluent by 116.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Confluent from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.96.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Confluent
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.