Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel Sells $15,506.88 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $15,506.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 113,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Julia Brncic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Julia Brncic sold 740 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $16,901.60.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Julia Brncic sold 812 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $16,970.80.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Julia Brncic sold 2,622 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $55,481.52.

EverQuote Stock Up 7.8 %

EVER opened at $22.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $769.85 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 389.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 9.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after buying an additional 169,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in EverQuote during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

