Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells $248,254.50 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,127.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edward Baker-Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $547,770.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $113.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $114.14.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 433.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

