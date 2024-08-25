Insider Selling: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) CAO Sells $250,967.26 in Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $250,967.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LILAK opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -312.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at $19,871,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 47,400.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 166,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,758,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,234 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

