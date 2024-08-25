Insider Selling: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) CAO Sells $250,967.26 in Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $250,967.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Liberty Latin America Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of LILAK opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -312.67 and a beta of 1.14.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LILAK
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Latin America
- What is a Special Dividend?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- What is a support level?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.