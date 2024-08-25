Insider Selling: Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) CEO Sells $3,046,144.00 in Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 4.6 %

LPX opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $91,053,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,662,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after buying an additional 712,823 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after buying an additional 712,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.88.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

