Insider Selling: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Vice Chairman Sells $3,300,000.00 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 748,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.12. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $359.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on MBIN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 81,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.