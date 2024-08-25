Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Sells $9,500,000.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01.

On Monday, July 22nd, Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $936.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.60, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $840.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $753.87. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $956.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.30.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

