Insider Selling: NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Insider Sells $391,205.85 in Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $391,205.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $21.08 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.60.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 3,236.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

