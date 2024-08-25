Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Sells $416,090.24 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) COO Michael Biard sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $416,090.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NXST opened at $171.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.73.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,689,000 after acquiring an additional 127,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

