Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) General Counsel Sells $293,000.00 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KIDS opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $775.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.19. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIDS. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 56.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3,151.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

