Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $81,502.64 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $81,502.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,132,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,785,315.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $78,068.54.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $97,070.56.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $83,792.04.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $108,860.97.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $96,727.15.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $104,968.99.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $15.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

