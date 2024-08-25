Insider Selling: Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) SVP Sells $232,560.00 in Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $232,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $56.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 70.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Stories

