Insider Selling: SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Insider Sells A$321,195.00 in Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) insider Ian Narev sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$21.41 ($14.47), for a total transaction of A$321,195.00 ($217,023.65).

SEEK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About SEEK

Further Reading

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

