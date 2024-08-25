Insider Selling: The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Director Sells $252,889.32 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $137.29 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day moving average of $130.90.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 76.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 68,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

