Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Sells 16,185 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Barton sold 16,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $69,271.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 916,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.86. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Honest had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $93.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honest during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HNST shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

